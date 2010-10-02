Doctrine of Necessity in Pakistan...By Akhtar Ali Kureshi

Doctrine of necessity and Pakistan

Akhtar Ali Kureshi

Some of us are enjoying by taking this impression that Doctrine of Necessity has buried in Pakistan when honourable SC passed the judgment dated July 31, 2009, and declared the mini Martial Law imposed by General Musharraf on November 3, 2007, as un-constitutional and void ab anatio. Similarly, this elaborate judgment also cemented to block the way of a dictator in the future by making the judiciary not take oath under PCO in any circumstances. Recently a new situation was emerged when the Supreme Court was hearing the case of 18th amendment, in which the main question was impugned the procedure of appointment of judges in High Courts and Supreme Court through a Law Commission along with a Parliamentary Committee. Although, no stay order was issued by the SC in this regard, however, on the letters of the Chief Justices of Quetta, Lahore and Karachi High Courts, the Supreme Court passed the order and directed to continue the Additional Judges of these High Courts who were appointed last year and have to be confirmed through the Parliamentary Committee. The SC order is showing complexion of Doctrine of Necessity which was buried.The Doctrine of Necessity is a common law rule, which allows judges to do justice in situations not envisaged by specific provisions of the law. As a common law doctrine, the Doctrine of Necessity is a part of our law, since our legal system is founded on the Common Law System. The Black's Law Dictionary Eighth Edition did not mention this doctrine. But it defines the Necessary and Proper Rule that arose from the American constitutional provision on the functions of the Congress. It says the US legislature can take appropriate measure, when it is adapted, to fulfil an objective. So, like the Doctrine of Necessity, the Congress under the Necessary and Proper Clause can take any action to address an emergency development. The Doctrine of Necessity usually becomes an instrument for judges or lawmakers to escape from an emergency not envisaged, to serve societal goal which may be jeopardised by eventuality not captured by the lawThe term Doctrine of Necessity is famous to describe the legal basis for a controversial judgment in which Pakistani Chief Justice Muhammad Munir validated the extra-constitutional use of emergency powers by Governor General, Ghulam Mohammad (Moulvi Tamiz-ud-Din 1955 PLD FC 240). In his judgment, the Chief Justice cited Bracton's maxim, 'that which is otherwise not lawful is made lawful by necessity'.Similarly it was used in 1985, when the Chief Justice of the High Court of Grenada invoked the Doctrine of Necessity to validate the legal existence of a court which was trying for murder of the persons who had conducted a coup against former leader Maurice Bishop. The court had been established under an unconstitutional "People's Law" following the overthrow of the country's constitution, which had subsequently been restored. The defendants argued that the court before which they were being tried had no legal existence under the restored Constitution, and they were therefore being deprived of their constitutional right to a trial before a "Court established by law". The High Court acknowledged that the lower court "had come into existence in an unconstitutional manner", but "the Doctrine of Necessity validated its acts." On this basis, the murder trials were allowed to proceed.Another use of this took place when the Nigeria National Assembly on February 9, 2010 passed a resolution making the Vice-President, Good luck Jonathan the Acting President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. Both chambers of the Assembly passed the resolution after 78 days of absence of the President Umaru Yar'Adua, who was in Saudi Arabia receiving treatment and had refused to formally empower the Vice-President to exercise full presidential powers in acting capacity as provided for in Section 145 of the country's Constitution. Though there was no such provision empowering the National Assembly to pass such resolution in the Constitution, the Senate President David Mark said the Senate was guided by the "Doctrine of Necessity" in arriving at its decision.In 1977, General Ziaul Haq dissolved parliament and abrogated the Constitution, which had been unanimously approved by all political parties in 1973. Nusrat Bhutto of the Pakistan People's Party went to the court for relief. The chief justice toddled off to a briefing at headquarters before announcing the court's judgment in favour of General Zia. The decision, needless to say, was again based on the Doctrine of Necessity.History and the court both repeated themselves in 2000, when Zafar Ali Shah challenged the constitutionality of the October 12 military coup of the year before. At the time that General Musharraf took power, he appeared to have strong political backing. Still, when the chief justice was asked about the constitutionality of the coup, he said that any petition coming to the court would be decided on its merits. The full bench judgment not only upheld the coup but went so far as to give General Musharraf unlimited power to amend the Constitution as he pleased. The Doctrine of Necessity was pulled out and shook around one more time. Some in Pakistan's legal circles claim that this decision was literally written outside the court and handed over to the judges to pronounce it. On but a few occasions in the last more than half-century, the Supreme Court declined to use the Doctrine of Necessity, and even then the attendant circumstances have meant that its actions were meaningless. After General Ayub Khan was forced out of power by a mass movement in March 1969, he handed over the reins to the Army Chief of Staff, General Yahya Khan. A petition was filed against the transfer of power. Two and a half years later, after the general was also already removed, the SC declared him a "usurper" rather than invoke its doctrine (Asma Jilani 1972 PLD SC 139).It is very difficult to think that the Doctrine of Necessity will leave us alone ever and empower us to decide our issues on its own merits according to law. However, its significance may vary from time to time, some time it changed the whole scenario and some time it was used without any notice as recently invoked, very few lawyers or intellectual have taken notice of this surprising development. May God help us to follow our Constitution and law.The writer is an Advocate of Supreme Court, Law Professor and former Assistant Advocate General Punjab