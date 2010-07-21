A Fake Cavalcade.....By Akhtar Ali Kureshi

A fake cavalcade

Akhtar Ali Kureshi

Are we heading towards real prosperity, development or destiny what was dreamed by Mufakar-i-Pakistan and designed by the great Quaid-i-Azam or we have fallen in a huge and deep ditch of fakism and moving faster towards complete disaster. Obviously, it is clear to easily understand even by an insane person that we hardly survive as our leadership has nothing left to fight these evils. We are living in a society where nothing is pure even the greatest blessing of God, drinking water is fully contaminated and no body is there to control corruption of business organisations. The water case is pending in the Lahore High Court, (LHC) where it was transpired that majority of mineral water companies are not registered and have no license from Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and sneering the performance of government departments and good governance.

Similarly, the milk case is also pending in the LHC where it came on the surface that adulteration and use of substandard material in the milk is common which is injurious to health. Business companies are busy in minting money and no body is there to take action against them and save the public's health, particularly the life of children; the future of Pakistan.

Surprisingly a number of other necessary items, like adulteration in tea, chilly, rice, sugar, salt, oil, ghee, butter, meat, drinks, medicines, books, gold and paints are very common. However, there is no case pending in the LHC in this regard and similarly no body is there to check the standard, purity and best use of these essential items.

Similarly fake currency notes, fake dollar, fake passport, fake visa, fake credit card, fake bank statement and fake identity card are too common in our society and nothing left behind to make more fake items. Even we have the honour to bear the fake leadership who just grasp the top slot after the great tragedy.

Earlier, we tolerated the fake democracy, fake prime minister and fake prosperity of General Musharraf who escaped from the country to safe himself from prosecution. In his regime, he made his best efforts to make a fake judiciary, earlier he was successful in 1999 and subsequently this issue become the source of his decline. In his tenor we abundantly found many more things to show of as fake, in other word we may say that he was totally a fake person.

How can we overlooked the gravity of fake police encounter, fake transactions, fake doctor. fake lawyer, fake journalist, fake teacher, fake university, fake bidding, fake post mortem and forensic report, fake voucher, fake registry and fake record.

As we are sorry to realise that everything in our society is found to be fake. Bad governance and corruption are on its peak and no body is there to realise the coming disaster. If a student rise in the class room and ask a question that is there anything pure, true and genuine in our society?….the whole country has no answer because we lost our credibility, integrity and compromised with social evils which penetrated in our blood as you see no body is there to take care of these principals except CJ of Pakistan whose orders have also not been complied with. One way our economy is collapsing due to energy crisis and other way we have no water to plough heading towards famine and corruption has paralyzed our system after killing the morality, good values and traditional brotherhood of caring each other.

Unfortunately, the whole society is lacking purity and sincerity. Government departments have shown their inability to handle the emerging bleak position as we have already seen the financial scam of Steel Mills, PIA financial position, railways handicap, Wapda's shedding, NHA sleeping, downfall of cricket, hockey, squash's teams, corruption of police, poor condition of hospitals and delayed justice are the main pillars on which the society should stand but now badly shaken. It is highly regrettable for every body that we are living in a society where nothing is true or genuine.

These contentions will create further problem for all until and unless prime minister should take stern measure to eliminate corruption, introduce and act on merit-based policy, performance-oriented system, check and balance, austerity, discipline and honesty. Actually Pakistan needs an ambitious PM who has vision and passion to develop the country like instant construction of big dams, Motorway from Peshawar to Karachi to Zaidan, Bullet Train, Metro for big cities, deregulation and privatization of white elephant's organisations, real improvement in education and healthcare after increasing its annual budget from two percent to four percent of GDP. An active campaign against fake production without any flexibility with heavy doze of punishment.

Thanks God….still we have pure and true dreams, passion, goal, aim, ambition, hope, objective, aspiration, craze, obsession, royalty and sincerity as there is absolutely no involvement of government and its departments, otherwise result may be different. The people of Pakistan have potential to deserve more better life and facilities which are available in the world and no body has right to push them behind the darkness. This fake epoch will soon be end as fake has no position in the world as truth always prevail to serve the humanity.

The writer is an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Law Professor, member of International Bar Association, London and former Assistant Advocate General Punjab