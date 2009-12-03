THE POST

THE TRUTH, AND NOTHING BUT

Thursday, December 3, 2009

Justice a basic necessity

Akhtar Ali Kureshi

Although we are striving for prosperity and advancement in order to come in line with the developed countries, where we see every person is living with comfort and liberty and enjoying justice in every walk of life. In other words, it is understood that without justice, there can be no civilisation which is the crown of these developed countries, in fact an open secret is hidden in this line that the real advancement and prosperity is lying under the red carpet of justice, which become rare phenomena in our country and unluckily majority of public who is real beneficiary and victim is unaware of this basic ingredient of their life and the leadership who is responsible for this, is totally lacking interest and capability to resolve this social evil which has been penetrated in our blood.

So much so we see that this important element is surprisingly missing in the priorities of the public at large. Perhaps we are silently waiting for some kind of revolution or some outside force who is already done a lot to achieve their objects and we are unable to identifying them because we are busy in some sort of personal matter while ignoring the national responsibility and resultantly our coming generation will not forgive us for this unkind blunder.

The justice… these seven words have the potential to change the life of entire nation who wish to demonstrate and retain justice, I doubt that most of our dear readers are of this understanding that justice can only be delivered or achieve through courts. The point is relevant but we have to see the justice in larger spectrum in which the courts are also invited to play their important role. Here we need to define that where we should have justice in our lives. After having a birds' eye view on our daily life one can say that we need justice in our three or four departments only. Here we have to assert that our nation has to undergo a deep examination to reset our priorities based on justice. This is very unfortunate feeling that we have no justice in our daily lives. For example every citizen is busy in disobeying the law. First of all we made the traffic law a joke and no body is observing traffic law even the traffic enforcing agency itself not following the law. The traffic laws are the basic instruments and mirror, which provide the first impression of any nation that they are law-binding nation and have quality of improving. Whereas our police officials often found involved in malpractices and resultantly the entire city has become a jungle where sophisticated cars are moving recklessly.

Please don't go away…. now we have to see civilian departments which have been established for betterment of the general public. These departments include district government, provincial and federal governments, independent department and private institutions, etc. The general impression of these official departments are very bad, public is disappointed and not getting the relief from these departments. A simple matter has to be rejected if you will not peruse the matter by using your reference, "bradhery", friends, "shafarish" and more powerful tool of bribe. The nature of work is less important whether you are going to register the name of a new baby or get the death certificate of your loved one. Its implementer paralyzes one window system introduced by the government and every matter has to be resolved through above-mentioned means, otherwise a writ petition has to be file in the High Court. Grand example can be quoted of Lahore city where there the top brass of the province is sitting and it is a hub of problems from water drainage to violations of human rights. These problems are offshoot of our careless attitude of daily lives and culminated into a social evil, which is poisoning our national life.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif a very cool minded personality, ambitiously doing and making such a huge project for the improvement and welfare of the general public, taking every step to change the traditional approach and giving relief to the common man. He has very strong will to provide justice to every citizen in every field of life. It is well-recognised practice of Shahbaz Sharif that any person or delegation and representative of any institution either official or private got the accord of CM with a smiling face and assurance of future development of their project more then of their expectation as he took decision elderly and very wisely.

Now have a cogent view of our courts and reflection of national attitude are quite obvious in our courts, however word justice will only be found alive and available in our courts as the entire society has been moving towards decline and we found only courts and particularly the High Court where matters are resolved. The bureaucracy and its officials who show any negligence, are only afraid of the High Court's power and it punishes them if somebody has courage to point out or media brought it on the surface. However this is only a spoon feeding who come to High Court and takeaway his part of justice. Our courts are also facing strength problem as our population has increased manifold but the number of judges are same as in 1975. There is urgent need of increasing the number of judges at all levels including the High Court, so that over populated nation who is helplessly looking towards the judiciary, can be cool down by slashing the backlog.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif has taken very drastic and dynamic steps to improve our judicial system, like access to justice programme, construction of new court rooms, judicial complex, improvement of salary package of judges, installation of computer networking system in courts and computerization of judicial record are the few examples and many more are in the offing.

Seeking justice from departments is quite natural but at the same time it shows our mild approach that we seek and demand justice from others and particularly from official department while ignoring our self-responsibility, as justice at first instance starts from my own. It is very old and famous saying that "do justice and have justice". If I am doing justice with myself in my daily life and every body follows this basic and simple principle in his daily life then we will certainly observe that our society will emerge as a full of justice society and its solid impact will change the complexion our entire official departments without celebrating any revolution. All official departments and its employees are less then five percent of our population and stand nowhere if we practically realise our duty.

Knocking of this sound voice on our conscious will guarantee a new phase of our national life, which we usually fascinate while attracting towards the European countries. This will also bring us to stand in the frontline of cultured and advance nations, our great Islamic civilisation will be promoted where the values and humanity will be honoured and justice will be dominated in our lives as it should be and it will become a vital source of our comfort and peace of mind. No body will be worried to seek justice as already atmosphere will be full of self-oriented justice mustering self-accountability system.

The writer is an Advocate Supreme Court, Law Professor, Member of International Bar Association, London and former working as Assistant Advocate General Punjab