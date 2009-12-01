Concious Justice

Legal Horizons

CONCIOUS J U S T I C E

By Akhtar Ali Kureshi

Although we are striving very fast for prosperity and advancement in order to come in the line of developed countries, where we see every person is living with comfort and liberty and enjoying justice in every walk of his life. In others word, it is understood that without justice, there can be no civilization which is the Crown of these developed countries, infect an open secret is hidden in this line that the real advancement and prosperity is lying under the red carpet of justice…which become rare phenomena in our country and unluckily majority of public who is real beneficiary and victim is unaware of this basic ingredient of their life and the leadership who is responsible for this…is totally lacking interest and capability to resolve this social evil which has been penetrated in our blood. So much so we see that this important element is surprisingly missing in the priorities of the public at large. Perhaps we are silently waiting for some kind of revolution or some outside force who is already done a lot to achieve their objects and we are unable to identifying them because we are busy in some sort of personal matter while ignoring the national responsibility and resultantly our coming generation will not forgive us for this unkind blunder.

The J U S T I C E..…these seven words have the potential to change the life of entire nation who wish to demonstrate and retain justice, I doubt that most of my dear readers are of this understanding that Justice can only be delivered or achieve through courts…. the point is relevant but we have to see the justice in larger spectrum in which the courts are also invited to play their important role. Here we need to define that where we should have justice in our lives. After having a birds eye view on our daily life one can say that we need justice in our three or four departments only…here we have to assert that our nation has to undergo a deep examination to reset our priorities based on justice. This is very unfortunate feeling that we have no justice in our daily lives…for example every citizen is busy in dis-obeying the law. First of all we made the traffic law a joke and no body is observing traffic law even the traffic-enforcing agency its self not following the law. The traffic laws are the basic instruments and mirror, which provide the first impression of the nation that they are law-binding nation and have quality of improving. Whereas our police officials oftenly seen and found in malpractice and resultantly the entire city has become a jungle where sophisticated cars are moving recklessly.

Same is the position of Police department which is the backbone of our system, in our society police has to see everything whether a petty crime in the street or a cyber crime in the sky, police has to reach everywhere and generally police is not reaching anywhere they are sleeping and majority of police officials are themselves law breakers and use their powers against humanity and morality..…the rate of crime in police station is much higher then in the society. A big scam of law violation by the police officer is matter of routine and justice is far away from police department, one aggrieved gentleman was saying that let the police department be finished and the crime rate will certainly come down. This is a common habit of police officials that they will only move to their task when they were motivated by handsome bribe. If we have no reflection of justice in our police department then definitely we need an urgent revolution right now and apparently there is no other way. Many governments sincerely have made their good to re-establish a good police department by taking great changes in law and policy but the department is so discourteous and selfish, has no positive output for public grievances and justice has been buried un-ceremoniously in the courtyard of police station.

Please don't go away…. now we have to see civilian departments which have been established for betterment of the general public. These departments include district government, provincial and federal governments, independent department and private institutions etc. The general impression of these official departments are very bad, public is disappointed and not getting the relief from these departments. A simple matter has to be rejected if you will not peruse the matter by using your reference, " bradhery " , friends, " shafarish" and more powerful tool of bribe. The nature of work is less important whether you are going to register the name of a new baby or get the death certificate of your loved one. Its implementer paralyzes one window system introduced by the government and every matter has to be resolved through above-mentioned means otherwise a writ petition has to be file in the High Court. Grand example can be quoted of Lahore city…. where there is sitting Top Brass of the Province and Lahore is the hub of problems from water drainage to violation of human rights. These problems are offshoot of our careless attitude of daily lives and culminated into a social evil, which is poisoning our national life.

The Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif a very cool minded personality, ambitiously doing and making such a huge project for the improvement and welfare of the general public, taking every step to change the traditional approach and giving relief to the common man. He has very strong will to provide justice to every citizen in every field of life. It is well-recognized practice of Shahbaz Sharif that any person or delegation and representative of any institution either official or private got the accord of CM with a smiling face and assurance of future development of their project more then of their expectation as he took decision elderly and very wisely.

Now have a cogent view of our courts and reflection of national attitude are quite obvious in our courts however word justice will only be found alive and available in our courts as entire society has moving towards decline and we found only courts and particularly the High Court where matters are resolved. The beaurucracy and officials who are busy in their misdeeds and show a negligence display, are only afraid of High Court's power and High Court punishes them if somebody has courage to point out or media brought it on the surface but this is only a spoon feeding who come to High Court and takeaway his part of justice. The our courts are also facing strength problem as our population has blindly increased but number of judges are same as in 1975…there is urgent need of revising the number of judges at all level including the high court, so that over populated nation who is helplessly looking towards the judiciary, can be cool down by slashing the backlog.

The Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif has taken very drastic and dynamic steps to improve our judicial system, like Access to justice programme, construction of new court rooms, Judicial complex, improvement of salary package of judges, installation of computer networking system in courts and computerization of judicial record are the few examples….. many more are offing.

Seeking justice from departments is quite natural but same time it shows our mild approach that we seek and demand justice from others and particularly from official department while ignoring our self-responsibility, as justice at first instance starts from my own. It is very old and famous saying that " do justice and have justice". If I am doing justice with myself in my daily life and every body follows this basic and simple principle in his daily life then we will certainly observe that our society will emerge as a full of justice society and its solid impact will change the complexion our entire official departments without celebrating any revolution. All official departments and its employees are less then five percent of our population and stand nowhere if we practically realize our duty.

Knocking of this sound voice on our conscious will guarantee a new phase of our national life, which we usually fascinate while attracting towards the European countries. This will also bring us to stand in the frontline of cultured and advance nations, our great Islamic civilization will be promoted where the values and humanity will be honored and justice will be dominated in our lives as it should be and it will become a vital source of our comfort and peace of mind. No body will be worried to seek justice as already atmosphere will be full of self oriented justice mustering self accountability system.

The writer is an Advocate Supreme Court, Law Professor, Member of International Bar Association, London and former working as Assistant Advocate General Punjab